Planting of bamboo, vetiver can prevent landslides: Experts

KOCHI: Using bamboo to prevent landslides has been found successful in many countries like Malaysia, the Philippines and Nepal. The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) has proposed to the government to make separate cells within the forest department to study and implement bamboo and vetiver planting in dangerous slopes of the state’s forest areas.

The state is witnessing rain fury frequently and as a result, landslides are frequent in the state every year. It is high time the state thought of devising natural ways to conserve nature.

Architect and president of BKRG, S Gopakumar said that they had submitted a proposal in this regard to the authorities concerned in August 2020. “This is not a technology that was discovered by us. It is a proven way of naturally strengthening the earth’s holding capacity. Bamboo roots can hold the earth as its roots will act as a net. Likewise is vetiver (Ramacham). The powerful roots of these trees can help in preventing landslide to an extent,” he said.He said landslides could be either natural disasters or man-made. With some care and a scientific approach, it could be avoided.

“There must be enough drainage pipes or culverts to carry water from the hillside to the valley side. In addition to this, the vertical cutting of earth and huge fillings for making roads, buildings and preparing land for cultivation must end,” he said.

Gopakumar said that, in the proposal, they have urged the government to plant bamboo along the contour lines to hold the earth. This was successfully tried out in many countries. “Bamboo grows very well in our climate. The government should act swiftly to end calamities,” he added.