Police, fire & rescue services gear up for emergency ops in Ernakulam

KOCHI: In the wake of the government’s decision to open shutters of Idukki and Idamalayar dams, the regions along Periyar river in Ernakulam district have been put under high alert and all necessary measures have been taken to deal with any emergency situation. All police stations in Ernakulam rural police limits are geared up to handle emergency situations.

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthick has formed a special emergency response team and a 24/7 control room has been set up at Aluva to monitor the situation round-the-clock. Officials said the squads of emergency response team have been deployed at various identified places in the district and 34 police stations have been elevated as special control rooms to deal with the crisis situation.

People have been advised to contact the control room for any emergency situation. “We have identified the places where relief camps can be opened if water-level rises alarmingly. Police will be deployed at the camps to ensure security of the inmates. There will be separate relief camps for Covid patients. People living in low-lying areas can contact police for any assistance including shifting of persons to camps and for supply of medicines,” said a senior police officer.

Emergency response squads have been provided with earth movers, boats, generators and searchlights to deal with emergency situations. Police have also arranged heavy vehicles including Taurus lorries for evacuation and rescue operations in case of flooding. Police have warned people against crowding on river banks and bridges to see the water-level in rivers. Timely updates on water level in rivers and water flow from dams will be available on the official Facebook page of the district police chief.

Officers said strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours on flooding and water level in rivers to create panic among people. Apart from police, fire and rescue service has also put its officers under alert directing them to be ready to deal with any emergency situation following opening of dam shutters. “The fire and rescue service has opened a control room at Aluva. We have made all arrangements to undertake rescue and evacuation operations in the wake of an alarming rise of water-level in Chalakudy and Periyar rivers,” said District Fire Officer A S Jojy.

Public can contact the control rooms at 0484 2663550, 2623540 and 6238500852.

