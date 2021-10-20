Bike trip to encourage women take up driving

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a radically changing world, women have been redefining male-dominated career options. From being an electrician to working as a crematorium staff, Indian women have been breaking stereotypes and carving their way to success in unconventional fields.

In this backdrop, Moving Women Social Initiatives Foundation (MOWO) launched ‘Moving Boundaries’, a campaign to encourage women to take up driving as a career. As part of the campaign, MOWO founder Jai Bharathi and motorists from Hyderabad has been touring India on motorbikes. The campaign has been launched in association with UK-based charity Shell Foundation and the UK government.

“Women all over the world face restrictions on their mobility. They are either unable to travel long distances to acquire a decent education or take up jobs that involve complex or unsafe commutes, which results in a restricted pool of job opportunities. I am very excited to take on this 40-day journey to meet women from all strata of society and hold workshops to make driving an achievable employment choice for them.

Creating a safe environment where women have access to reliable transportation and can drive their vehicles to earn a living is a great way to increase their employment opportunities in a sector which has predominantly been male-centric,” said Jai Bharathi, who was in Kochi recently.

“Kerala has several women motorists’ groups and they conduct expeditions to various places. I have also come across stories of women in Kochi who work as food delivery partners and autorickshaw drivers. This was one of the reasons for the halt in Kochi,” said Bharathi, an avid motorcyclist who has led multiple motorcycle expeditions in India and abroad.

She started her latest journey from Hyderabad on October 11. So far, she has covered Bengaluru and Chennai and will visit Goa, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Amritsar, Srinagar, New Delhi, Allahabad, Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, among other cities.

Hyderabad-based MOWO aims to empower women to be independent by offering them two and three-wheeler training and related livelihood opportunities. MOWO has reached out to more than 10,000 women and trained over 1,500 in riding two-wheelers and placed a few of them in logistic delivery jobs.