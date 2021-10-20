Kerala’s oldest library goes hi-tech

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala University Library, the oldest library in the state, has undergone a makeover to ensure a user-friendly environment for book lovers in the state. The upgraded facilities include a radio-frequency identification detection (RFID)-enabled library management system, a digital repository of rare and old documents and a resource centre for visually challenged users.

The RFID technology was established for Rs 70 lakh and it will ensure efficient circulation of library documents. “The RFID tags will help scan all the books without taking them off the shelves. It can also be uselful to locate misplaced books quickly. Around 2,10,000 books have been tagged with RFID tags,” says P K Suresh Kumar, assistant librarian.

Koha, an open-source library management system that includes more than 9.5 lakh books, rare and old documents, periodicals, newspapers, reference books, government publications have been used to automatie the library.

The university’s library network comprises Central Library, Palayam; Campus library, Kariavattom; 43 teaching department libraries and three regional study centre libraries. They have around 9,55,731 books, out of which 7,16,967 are unique titles. The new and improved will be inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education R Bindu on Friday.

RFID also includes a security system designed to detect unauthorised books passing through the library’s gate. It also has an inbuilt alert system to prevent theft. The touch-screen information kiosk will help readers search the status of a book and its location. RFID chip-based smart cards will be issued to all library members to facilitate speedy issual and return of books. The cards can also be used at self-check-in and check-out stations and for payments.