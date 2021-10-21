Drug peddler points gun at youth, lands in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A secret meeting to settle a drug deal turned into a scuffle leading to a youth pulling out the gun in broad daylight at the city’s posh Panampilly Nagar area. The dreadful scenes unfolded at the park in the area around 12.30 pm.

Jewel, 20, hailing from Kothamangalam, summoned Shelton, 27, a native of Muvattupuzha, to the park to settle the deal struck at Kodaikanal last month. Jewel pointed an airgun at Shelton following a verbal duel. Shelton, who was frightened by the act, attempted to escape from the spot. In the meantime, Jewel hit Shelton on the head using the air gun. Noticing this, local residents rushed to the spot and caught Jewel who attempted to run away. Following an alert given by local people, a police team arrived at the spot and took Jewel into custody.

Shelton who sustained injuries in the scuffle was admitted to General Hospital in the city. The police recovered the air gun from Jewel. “It is learnt that the deal was struck via WhatsApp messages and mobile phone calls. Hence the duo was not acquainted directly. Shelton reportedly did not pay the money from the drug trade as per the deal and this provoked Jewel to attack him,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, there were reports that one more person was taken into custody in connection with the incident. The police have not divulged more details.

Jewel bought the gun which does not require a licence from Kochi several years ago. “The police will approach the court seeking custody of Jewel for a detailed inquiry into the drug deals carried out by him,” said an officer with the investigation team. Jewel was presented in court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. An investigation is on to find whether Jewel and Shelton were involved in drug smuggling earlier, police added.