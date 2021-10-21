Market makeover for Ernakulam under Cochin Smart Mission Limited

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the happiness of Kochiites, the long-awaited development of the age-old Ernakulam Market by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) will begin soon. The Rs 100-crore project, which has been entangled in legal and technical issues, finally became a reality with the agency completing the construction of a temporary market to rehabilitate existing merchants. Constructed in a 1.25-acre land, the temporary facility will handle the daily activities of the market for the next two years.

“Despite challenges including those posed by Covid and adverse weather, we have managed to complete the work within a year. Once the merchants and the Kochi corporation sign the MoU, we will start the rehabilitation process,” said a CSML official.

Boasting facilities such as basement parking for 150 vehicles, dedicated pedestrian zones, exclusive area for auction, truck bays for loading and unloading and smart waste compost machine, the project aims to equip the market to meet future demands. Though merchants are upbeat about the project, they have suggested several changes to the existing design.

“Along with the electrification of the building, we have asked the officials to build shutters for all stalls, widening of drainage, paving of concrete tiles in the loading and unloading areas, felling of old trees in the compound, laying concrete slabs over drainage and increasing the height of open stalls set up for vegetable and fruits markets. As the officials have promised to complete the works soon, we are hoping to shift our belongings by next month,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association (EMSOA) president C J George.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, Kochi corporation Mayor M Anilkumar and CSML officials visited the project site recently. “We hope to complete the additional work on the makeshift market in two weeks. Signing of agreement with the merchants is just a formality and it will be done soon. We hope to start the construction of the main market by the end of this year,” said Anilkumar.

Separate market for meat stalls

Merchants have also demanded to set up fish and meat stalls at a faraway location to avoid piling up of waste in the makeshift market. “We have requested the officials to ensure a dedicated space for fish and meat stalls as the temporary market doesn’t have enough drainage facility to manage waste water. Officials have promised to shift them to a different location,” said George.

Marymatha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, the contractor of the Rs 4.98-crore project, has constructed 225 outlets and ensured facilities like toilets and a resting hall for the merchants.

“We have built the entire temporary market building with prefabricated structures comprising concrete solid blocks and steel. Though we have already completed the prescribed works, the merchants have made a demand to improve the facilities. We will complete the modifications before November 5,” said a source close to the company.

Temporary market building

Project cost Rs 4.98cr

Merchants to be shifted 213

Contractor: Marymatha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd

Works commenced on November 18, 2020

Expected completion date November 5, 2021

Tender evaluation for main market

Cochin Smart Mission Limited has commenced the evaluation of tenders for the development of the Ernakulam market. “Evaluation of bidders is under way and it will take at least a month to complete. Meantime, we are trying to complete the rehabilitation process. We hope to start the work by end of this year,” said a CSML official. The new market will come up in a three-storey complex. Of which, ground and first floors will be allocated to existing merchants and the second floor to Kochi corporation. It will have facilities like basement parking for 150 vehicles, dedicated pedestrian zones, exclusive area for auction, truck bays for loading and unloading and smart waste compost machine.

Project proposed in: 2015

Construction period 2 years

Project estimate Rs 100 cr