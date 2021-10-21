Virtual meet to focus on mental health literacy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mental health literacy will be the topic of discussion when experts from different disciplines meet during a week-long virtual conference that began on Wednesday. The conference, organised by the NGO MeHeLP India, is aimed at sharing the findings of the three-year journey of mental health literacy in urban and rural Kerala and to engage with communities, NGOs, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

The free online interactive conference is divided into two sessions, one for the Kerala context that will be held on three days beginning Wednesday and the other for the pan-India context which will be held on October 25, 26 and 27. The virtual meet is scheduled to be held from 3.45pm to 7.50pm each day. The first session of talks will be followed by workshops and panel discussions.