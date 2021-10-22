STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Essentials too pricey, Kochiites struggle

Ambika (name changed), 40, has been struggling to manage her household owing to the pandemic outbreak and subsequent  lockdowns.

Published: 22nd October 2021

A busy vegetable market at Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: How many things will you exclude from your weekly shopping list so your budget for the month doesn’t shoot up? Even if you could let go of a thing or two, could you live without vegetables, cooking oil and gas?

Ambika (name changed), 40, has been struggling to manage her household owing to the pandemic outbreak and subsequent  lockdowns. Her family, living in the coastal area, couldn’t earn much from fishing alone. “Now, the rising prices of vegetables and other groceries are making everything worse. Though we have a two-wheeler, we stopped using it due to unaffordable petrol prices. Now, I travel to work using public transport,” she says.

Kerala being a consumer state, the recent hike in fuel prices has affected the flow of food items from nearby states, creating a cascading effect. At the Ernakulam market, the prices of the essential vegetables like tomato, beans and carrot increased by more than Rs 20 in the last week. 

Autorickshaw drivers in peril 
“We have been struggling to convince passengers that we are increasing rates because of the fuel prices. The rate of engine oil and other necessary automobile parts is also on the rise. When the government fixed our minimum fare at Rs 25, the diesel price was just Rs 55. Now, its over Rs 100.

Most of our trips these days are ending up in altercations with passengers,” said Shaji K K, an autorickshaw driver plying from High Court Junction in Kochi. “There is no way to save anything. If we face a medical emergency, it will be impossible to handle as we are spending all our earnings on food," says Biju, a cab driver based in Kochi. 

Shooting price of daily items

                             OCT 21                      APR 2021
Petrol              Rs 106.81/litre              Rs 92.26/litre
Diesel             Rs 100.55/litre              Rs 86.74/litre
CNG               Rs  63.40/kg                 Rs 50.12/litre 
LPG (14.2Kg) Rs 902                         Rs 811.24  
LPG (5Kg)      Rs 485                         Rs 300.74 
LPG (Commercial) Rs 1,730/19kg    Rs 1,620.31

