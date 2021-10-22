From Clubhouse chatrooms to web series

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We have come a long way from long nights of our childhood sharing scary ghost stories under the cloak with mischievous siblings and friends. Now, we share them on social media platforms and Clubhouse chatrooms.

Inspired by ghost stories he heard on Clubhouse, Abhijith M Nair has come up with a web series titled Clubhouse Prophesy Project. The crime thriller talks about real-life incidents and encounters with ghosts that many shared on the audio platform.

The first episode, which is nine-minute-long, is written and directed by Abhijith. “Clubhouse was introduced to us during the lockdown and I came across a group with 2,000 participants, who were sharing eerie happenings they faced in life, including ghost attacks.

“One story struck me. A Bengaluru-native experienced a ghost presence in his car while travelling on an isolated road at midnight. I imagined how it would be to feel if a similar instance happens to a listener,” says Abhijith, an assistant director by profession.

The first episode titled The One Who Rips was released recently on his YouTube page, Celluloid Screen. Actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sarath Appani, and directors R S Vimal and Vijay Babu shared it on their social media accounts. The series, produced by Jithu Creations, was shot at Thiruvananthapuram Chitranjali Studio a few months ago.

“It is my 10th project and first web series. And the feedback I received gave me confidence. We shot the episode within a day. It was shot during daylight. And our colourist Pranav Sudarsanan changed it into a night setting,” says Abhijith. “Many commented that the appearance of ripper shell-shocked them,” he adds.