Go (micro)Green

KOCHI: Almost five years ago, Ajay Gopinath saw microgreens for the first time. Two leaves and stem, thrown in as seasoning on his food at a restaurant in Bangalore caught his attention instantly. Soon, he started researching them, only to find that the three-inch sized herbs or vegetable confetti not only adds flavour and colour to your plate but is also rich in nutrients.

In fact, they are 40 times more nutrient-rich as compared to matured vegetables we eat everyday. After quitting his bank job, the 50-year-old now farms microgreen full-time and for the last 1.5 years he has been selling them under the label, ‘Grow Greens.’

Around 15 varieties of microgreens cultivated in two rooms of his 80sqft house yeild almost 10kg of microgreens. Green mustard, yellow american mustard, bhok choi and sunflower grows seamlessly under Ajay’s roof, alongside radish varities like sango purple, china rose, red, and white.

“Watching YouTube tutorials, I began my experiments with beans. Placing the seeds on wet tissue paper and newspapers, I managed to grow some, but I wasn’t content with the result. Later, I found authentic methods to farm them. I realised not all seeds are microgreens after attending a short term class held by a UK-based grower. Microgreen seeds are non-Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), non-hybrid, non-treated and open-pollinated,” says Ajay, who lives in Chittoor, Ernakulam. He sources the seeds from Pune, Bangalore, and Chattisgarh.

Microgreens also need specific growing conditions. “Since the miniatures carry more health benefits than a mature plant, to retain them, they have to be grown in a place with ample moisture, humidity, and temperature,” he adds. Placing air conditioner and dehumidifier, Ajay maintains the room temperature below 27 degrees, and humidity at 40 to 60 per cent.

Seeds will sprout on newspaper, tissue paper or even plastic but a more hygenic, efficient medium is Low EC cocopeats, claims Ajay. After distributing the seeds on to the cocopeat placed in food grade trays with holes. They are then taken to a dim lit room with good air circuclation. In two days, the seeds will germinate, and they will be taken to the grow room.

“After the sprouting stage, the first pair of leaves or cotyledon leaves will form in seven days. Then they can be called microgreens, and it should be cut and distributed immediately,” he says. Ajay supplies microgreens only to those in a two kilometre radius around his house. “If it is kept in the refrigerator it can stay fresh for 8days, otherwise it’ll decay,” adds Ajay.

It’s not for you if

If doctors have asked you to watch protein consumption, you must avoid microgreens. “Since they have Vitamin K, those who consume medicines for blood thinning should avoid them completely,” says Ajay. Interestingly, overeating microgreens is also bad. An adult only needs around 25gm. “If you eat too much of them, you may feel constipated,” adds Ajay.

Is smaller better?

Microgreens are rich in nutrients, and it contain higher amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Vitamin B12 and Omega 3 fatty acids, distributed in non-vegetarian food are available in microgreens as well making these little herbs an important part of vegan and vegetarian diet. “Polyphenols prevent ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers to an extent. Presence of Vitamin E is beneficial for preventing diabetes and alzhiemers. in pregnant women, sunflower microgreens help in breast milk production,” says Ajay.

Eat them raw!

According to Ajay, around 150 varieties of microgreens are available in the world, and India has 25 to 30 varieties. All of them are to be consumed raw. Stems and leaves are the only parts that should be consumed. “The microgreens have a high water content, so when cooked they are likely to lose the protein and mineral content. If you can’t eat it raw, you can sprinkle them on already cooked salads, rolls, and soups,” he says.