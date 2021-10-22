One more youth held for smuggling ganja via courier

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested one more youth for allegedly smuggling 31kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh through a courier service. Ansar, 32, of Marampilly, who gave the money to buy the contraband, was arrested by the special investigation team. “Ansar provided a vehicle to the other accused to travel to AP to buy ganja. After procuring it they sent it via courier to Perumbavoor,” said a police officer.

With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has risen to five. The cannabis, which was delivered in three large parcels, was packed in separate small packages. Muhammed Muneer, 27, and Arshad, 35, were arrested when the duo reached a courier office near Perumbavoor to procure the ganja on October 11. One of the parcels was sent to Sajmal Yusuf, 23.

He sent two others to collect the parcel. The police team, which was tracking their movements, laid a trap and held the duo when they arrived at the courier office. Sajmal and Jinu George, 24, who bought the cannabis from Visakhapatnam were arrested later on October 13.

According to the police, the duo brought ganja under the guise of textiles transportation. Police laid a trap based on a tip-off received by SP K Karthick. “The investigation has been extended to outside of state,” the SP said.