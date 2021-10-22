STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

One more youth held for smuggling ganja via courier

The police on Thursday arrested one more youth for allegedly smuggling 31kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh through a courier service.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The ganja that was caught by the police at Chacka in Thiruvananthapuram

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested one more youth for allegedly smuggling 31kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh through a courier service. Ansar, 32, of Marampilly, who gave the money to buy the contraband, was arrested by the special investigation team. “Ansar provided a vehicle to the other accused to travel to AP to buy ganja. After procuring it they sent it via courier to Perumbavoor,” said a police officer. 

With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has risen to five. The cannabis, which was delivered in three large parcels, was packed in separate small packages. Muhammed Muneer, 27, and Arshad, 35, were arrested when the duo reached a courier office near Perumbavoor to procure the ganja on October 11. One of the parcels was sent to Sajmal Yusuf, 23.

He sent two others to collect the parcel. The police team, which was tracking their movements, laid a trap and held the duo when they arrived at the courier office. Sajmal and Jinu George, 24, who bought the cannabis from Visakhapatnam were arrested later on October 13.  

According to the police, the duo brought ganja under the guise of textiles transportation. Police laid a trap based on a tip-off received by SP K Karthick. “The investigation has been extended to outside of state,” the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp