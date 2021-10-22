STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police foil two migrant workers’ murder plans

According to the police, the contractor owed Rs 48,000 to Burhan Ahmed, who was working on the construction site of a hostel for a private hospital near Karukutty.

Burhan Ahmed and Govind Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Thursday foiled the attempt by two migrant workers to shoot down a construction contractor using a country made pistol. Burhan Ahmed and Govind Kumar, hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested when they were planning to shoot down a contractor who allegedly delayed payment of Rs 48,000 to former.

According to the police, the contractor owed Rs 48,000 to Burhan Ahmed, who was working on the construction site of a hostel for a private hospital near Karukutty. “The contractor delayed the payment for over three months, upsetting Burhan. So he asked his friend Govind Kumar to come to Kochi with his pistol to shoot down the contractor,” said the police.

Rural Police Chief K Karthick came to know of their plan through a source, following which the police set a trap to nab the duo with evidence. Knives and wire cutters were also recovered from them. “Govind purchased the locally made pistol from Uttar Pradesh a year back,” the police added.

