Reopening of cinemas: Representatives of film bodies to meet culture minister on Friday

The meeting is also likely to discuss the compensation package the film bodies have demanded to help recover from the crisis.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

All preparations have been made for the reopening of cinemas across the state on October 25. A view outside the Shenoys Theatre in Kochi on Thursday | Albin Mat hew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government giving its nod to reopen cinemas next week, the representatives of various film bodies are slated to meet Culture and Cinema Minister Saji Cherian on Friday. The virtual meeting is expected to discuss the various demands put forward by the film fraternity to revive the industry affected badly by the Covid pandemic.

The office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber have already submitted a memorandum to the chief minister and the cinema minister to consider providing a relaxation on the entertainment tax and the fixed power tariff for theatres. The meeting is also likely to discuss the compensation package the film bodies have demanded to help recover from the crisis.

Though theatre owners have made all arrangements to reopen cinemas from October 25 (Monday), the fact is that Malayalam films are usually released on Fridays. However, if a collective decision is taken to reopen cinemas from Monday, No Time to Die — the 25th film in the James Bond series — will be the first film to be screened in Kerala theatres that were closed in April this year following the second Covid wave. The government had also made it mandatory for spectators visiting cinemas to take two doses of the Covid vaccine. Theatres will be allowed to function at only 50% of the total capacity.

“We hope distributors and producers will clarify their stance after Friday’s meeting. Only then will we be able to finalise the release schedule of films. Many films are awaiting theatre release and the producers’ association will prioritise the list,” said Kerala Film Chamber president G Suresh Kumar.

