Apple Watch Series 7: Better, brighter, bigger

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After introducing the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the launch of four iPhone 13 devices last month, the company has introduced its new smartwatch in the stores on October 15. Like the other new releases, Apple hasn’t added any revolutionary changes to its watches.

The Series 7 is a slightly upgraded version of the previous model made bigger and brighter. The new series has 20% larger display. Along with minor changes, seven comes with some special features that increases usability. The User Interface (UI) on the bigger sized screen is slightly large — more text, bigger buttons, navigation on the map etc are now much convenient.

Apple Watch always had curved edges. This time, they’ve pushed the screen to the very edges, which makes the text readable even when looked at from the sides or the corners. Flaunting the larger display, Series 7 has been incorporated with two watch faces — Contour and Modular duo. In Contour, the custom made clock time figures are all wrapped around the edges, whereas modular is packed with data-rich compilations like fitness track, time etc.

Apple has also introduced a full QWERTY swipe keyboard for the watch. Since the UI is big enough, if there are errors with the text it is quite difficult to go back and replace the words you want. The Series 7 can be classified as the most durable apple watch ever. The thick cover glass makes it crack resistant. This time, apart from being water-resistant, Apple is IP6X dust resistant as well. This is the first time Apple is testing its watch for dust resistance.

The bigger display is perked up with a brighter screen — 70% brighter than the previous model. Even while dim, it offers better visibility. The Series 7 charges 33% faster and comes with a USBC charger which is tagged along with a puck. Apple has introduced five new aluminium colours for the new series.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6

20% larger display

70% better visibility

33% faster in charging

IP6X dust resistant