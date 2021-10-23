Bypoll heat grips Gandhi Nagar; crucial for both fronts

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the byelection in Gandhi Nagar division of Kochi corporation fast approaching — following the sudden death of CPM leader K K Sivan due to Covid on May 8 — the two leading political fronts are bracing for a fierce electoral battle.

While the UDF has fielded P D Martin, a former councillor who lost the last election in the division, the CPM is likely to field its former councillor Sojan Antony. The two upcoming by-elections are crucial for the LDF to remain in power. In the 74-member corporation council, the LDF and the UDF have 36 and 32 members, respectively.

In the last local body polls, Sivan won with a margin of just 105 votes against Martin, compared to around 1,200 votes in the previous election. That had left the CPM leadership concerned, with the party ordering an inquiry into the sharp fall in vote share.

On the other hand, the UDF is confident of Martin’s victory this time.

“During the 2015 election, CPM’s Poornima Narayan won with a margin of nearly 1,200 votes, but that dominance suffered a setback in the 2020 election. Since Martin is familiar to the voters, we are confident of victory,” said a source in the UDF.

Meanwhile, a section of the CPM workers has already raised apprehensions about fielding Sojan Antony from Gandhi Nagar, considered an LDF bastion. “The UDF has started campaigning. But the CPM leadership is yet to announce the name of the candidate. We are a bit worried this time,” said a CPM source.