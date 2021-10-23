STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh probe into death of Thomas Mar Athanasios

An FIR was registered on Thursday as directed by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court based on a complaint filed by Thomas T Peter.

Thomas Mar Athanasios. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fresh probe has been launched in connection with the death of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Metropolitan Thomas Mar Athanasios, who died reportedly after falling from a moving train in 2018. An FIR was registered on Thursday as directed by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court based on a complaint filed by Thomas T Peter.

The FIR has been registered against Mathews Mar Severios, former Metropolitan of Kandanad West diocese and new Catholicos of the Orthodox Church, Geevarghese Mar Yulios, Metropolitan of Ahmedabad diocese, and Biju Oommen, secretary of the Church. Church officials said the complaint has been filed by a Jacobite with the aim to tarnish the image of the Church and the catholicos.

“Back in 2018, the police had carried out a probe, which found that the death was by accident. The complaint was registered privately by a Jacobite to tarnish the Church’s image. We will challenge the order in higher courts,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, Church spokesperson.

