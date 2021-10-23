Man tortures wife for dowry, pronounces ‘talaq’ to abandon her

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been two years since Triple Talaq was made a punishable offence in India. However, some men in Kerala continue to invoke ‘talaq’ to intimidate their wives as was revealed in a dowry harassment case in Kochi.

As per the case that came up before a sessions court here, a man allegedly tortured his wife for more dowry before pronouncing ‘first talaq’ to abandon her. The incident came to light when Cheranalloor native Mohammed Haneef, his parents and brother moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in the dowry case registered against them by the Thoppumpady police on the complaint of Haneef’s 25-year-old wife.

The court on October 20 granted anticipatory bail to all except Haneef, saying, “The contention of the first accused (Haneef) that he pronounced the first talaq against the complainant on July 30 goes to show that she was mercilessly abandoned after prolonged torture.”

In her complaint lodged on October 3, the woman alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband, his father, mother and brother demanding more dowry despite her family providing 52 sovereigns of gold and a car worth Rs 11 lakh.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 498 (A) and 34. As per the case details, Haneef and the woman got married on January 30. One month after the marriage, Haneef allegedly started physically and mentally torturing the woman for more dowry. She was allegedly thrown out of his house on July 14. The woman also alleged that she was denied food at her husband’s house.