Monson installed hidden cams at treatment centre: Police

KOCHI: The victim in the sexual harassment case against conman Monson Mavunkal has told the Crime Branch that he had installed hidden cameras at the cosmetology treatment centre that functioned at his house in Kaloor. Having taking over the probe from the police, the Crime Branch recorded the victim’s detailed statement on Thursday.

The police had recently registered a case following a complaint from a 19-year-old girl, the daughter of Monson’s employee at the cosmetology centre, that he had abused her sexually on several occasions. The girl complained that Monson had been abusing her since 2019, when she was a minor.

The police registered the case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, which is already probing five cheating cases against him. According to Crime Branch officials, several persons — including some well-known personalities — visited Monson frequently for cosmetology treatment.

“The victim claimed that Monson used to record the videos of the people undergoing treatment using hidden cameras. We are investigating whether more persons had a similar experience from Monson,” said an officer. On Thursday evening, the investigators checked Monson’s house based on the victim’s statement. The agency will also approach the court soon to record his arrest in the sexual harassment case. It has already approached the court seeking the custody of Monson in a cheating case filed by sculptor Suresh from whom he had bought several idols.