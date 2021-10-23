Need for actionable guidelines

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An open letter written by women activists addressing actor Muktha’s remarks raised the question of content screening and penalties. In July, the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) — regulatory authority for television content — had issued a gender-inclusive advisory on the portrayal of gender-based violence. The authority asked producers to be ‘subtle’ and ‘nuanced’ in their depiction of content related to crimes against women, children and LGBTQ+ community.

The definition of ‘indecent representation of women’ has to be rewritten, feels Kerala’s gender consultant Dr T K Anandi, who said a meeting of gender-sensitive lawyers will be convened to form a panel and define what constitutes indecent representation of women. The panel will then hand over the suggestions to the state government.

“The judiciary should intervene at this point. Women’s organisation could even boycott such programmes, regressive advertisements and channels if it comes to it,” she says. Dr Anandi pointed out an incident from her tenure in Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, where they protested against a TV advertisement by a state-run tea brand. The husband throws his teacup at the wife, expressing his disagreement about the brand she used to make his tea. When she returns with his favourite, he becomes happy.

“We condemned the advertisement, as it subtly shows emotional abuse and domestic violence. A government establishment should never entertain such advertisements. Based on our complaint, the then civil supplies minister late E Chandrasekharan Nair intervened and canned the ad,” she said.

“Gender sensitivity should begin within the family and should be practised at the workplaces. Only such small steps can bring in changes on a large scale,” said Dr Adheela Abdulla, director, Women and Child Development director.

Show and tell

Earlier, another show aired on a Malayalam channel was canned in 2016 after Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) intervened. The show’s host would seat young children on the podium, and make sexual innuendos based on their innocent remarks. KeSCPCR member Naseer K, who was part of the team that ordered to stop the show, said there is an absence of a mechanism to check the content that comes on television. “Serials do not have a censor board like films. There is no outside regulatory body to keep a tab on them or offer penalties. If they commit an offence, they can lose their licence according to the TV regulation act,” he said.