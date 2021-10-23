New Kochi Corp building’s additional cost: Mayor, Opposition lock horns

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heated arguments between the mayor and opposition councillors were witnessed at the council session on Friday over the construction of the corporation’s new office complex at Marine Drive. The opposition questioned Mayor M Anilkumar’s claim that Rs 40 crore more would be required to complete the work, saying that the government had sanctioned only Rs 24.71 crore for the whole construction. The construction began in 2002 with a cost estimation of Rs 12 crore.

As the arguments heated up, the mayor tried to calm the opposition down saying Bluebox, the company that has been given the contract, has not bribed any of the 72 councillors and that he has confidence in the maintenance standing committee chairperson of UDF.

“The actual cost could only be known only after the project is approved by the committee. We are looking to speed up the project. No more delays in the construction or approval will be acceptable,” said Anilkumar. Opposition leader Antony Kureethara alleged that the contracting company is submitting a separate file for each work by showing the estimated cost at less than Rs 2 crore to avoid hurdles in getting administrative sanction from the state government.

“For instance, work estimates of flooring, elevators and fire extinguishers have been submitted in different files by the company,” he said. Meanwhile the mayor said that the corporation’s new building will be completed within the stipulated time.