STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New Kochi Corp building’s additional cost: Mayor, Opposition lock horns

Heated arguments between the mayor and opposition councillors were witnessed at the council session on Friday over the construction of the corporation’s new office complex at Marine Drive. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor M Anilkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heated arguments between the mayor and opposition councillors were witnessed at the council session on Friday over the construction of the corporation’s new office complex at Marine Drive. The opposition questioned Mayor M Anilkumar’s claim that Rs 40 crore more would be required to complete the work, saying that the government had sanctioned only Rs 24.71 crore for the whole construction. The construction began in 2002 with a cost estimation of Rs 12 crore. 

As the arguments heated up, the mayor tried to calm the opposition down saying Bluebox, the company that has been given the contract, has not bribed any of the 72 councillors and that he has confidence in the maintenance standing committee chairperson of UDF.

“The actual cost could only be known only after the project is approved by the committee. We are looking to speed up the project. No more delays in the construction or approval will be acceptable,” said Anilkumar.  Opposition leader Antony Kureethara alleged that the contracting company is submitting a separate file for each work by showing the estimated cost at less than Rs 2 crore to avoid hurdles in getting administrative sanction from the state government.

“For instance, work estimates of flooring, elevators and fire extinguishers have been submitted in different files by the company,” he said. Meanwhile the mayor said that the corporation’s new building will be completed within the stipulated time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Anilkumar
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp