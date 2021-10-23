Turn off regressive content

Arya U R By

KOCHI: A few days ago, actress Muktha made a remark while speaking as the chief guest on a prime-time reality show on a popular channel. that she has trained her six-year-old daughter to cook and clean because ‘she is a woman’ and ‘has to go to a husband’s house’ later in life.

The other participants of the show, including the female anchor, welcomed her response with applause, calling it ‘mature’. The statement, however, spurred controversy on social media platforms, triggering discussions about the content broadcast by popular regional televisions and the lack of a monitoring system to curb such regressive dialogues.

In Kerala, the government and society have been moving towards gender equality. Initiatives to introduce gender and sex education in school curriculum was also being mooted. In this context, one might wonder why the content on television channels that body and character shame women continue to garner viewership. “Malayalam television serials are filled with regressive, anti-women language and treatment — from hurting children to the portrayal of blatant abuse in households.

This was why there were no TV awards announced this year. In most television shows, including reality and comedy programmes, sexist jokes that denounce womanhood and pass inappropriate statements about their character and conduct are rampant. Censoring television content, however, is impractical as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” said R Sarath, Kerala State TV Awards 2020 fiction jury chairman.

He said it must be the responsibility of the channel heads to monitor andensure the content is not defaming or sordid to any gender prior to its telecast. “But they are in a rat race for highest rating. Nowadays, serials and programmes contain nothing useful to society, any values children can inculcate in their lives, or to empower and embolden women. They needn’t be a public service announcement, but channels can avoid damaging content,” he says.

The regressive content is frightening common viewers too. “I studied in only till Class VII, but I knew better than to bring up my daughters so they can be maids in another home. I provided them good education so they stand on their own feet. As a viewer, I can confirm regressive content in television is a prime reasons for the way women are being treated in our society. The same brand’s news channel would be discussing women empowerment, while their entertainment stream broadcasts serials trashing women and torturing children,” said Saraswathi, a homemaker from Karakulam.

Watch every word you say

The show’s host is equally responsible when it comes to delivering positive content, and they need to be careful to not let it get mixed up with their personal opinion and outlook on life, says Rekha Menon, who has been a television anchor for years now. “When we put a post on social media, we think it through so many times. When a TV anchor speaks, he or she is addressing thousands, and speaking on behalf of their brand. This is why they must be trained in using gender-equal terms and being politically correct right from the start. They need to know the impact their words can have,” she says.

‘We owe it to the next generation’

Actor Srindaa believes that with fame and power, come a huge responsibility. On social media recently, she had come down heavily on the sexist, atrocious remarks made about her photoshoots by anchors of a popular celebrity gossip show. “If a guest on a show makes a sexist joke, they need to be corrected, not applauded. To think that all this is influencing our children is saddening. We are instilling toxicity in the next generation. This demeaning of women begins in families and needs to be fixed there too,”

she says.

Channels must create autonomous systems

R Sarath suggests that channel heads or the CEOs must form a mechanism to watch and monitor the content they make. “They should create a committee that includes gender activists and women empowerment activists. Actors have highlighted instances where they were dropped from shows for not playing along with regressive content. So really, it is up to the channels to create a system,” He added that the shutdown of theatres and lockdown restrictions have brought more children in front of television screens.

Allegations that regional television in Kerala is toxic have been rampant for a while now. Last year, an actor-turned-host was called out on social media for shaming another popular actress who said she cannot cook, and another one for saying she doesn’t like to put on make-up.

This brings some very important questions to the table. While the government is insisting on censorship for streaming platforms and movies, who is checking the content being sold on television as ‘family programmes’ and ‘prime-time TV?’ More importantly, what are our children learning from them?