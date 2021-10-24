STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33-year-old man arrested for rape of minor

A 33-year-old man was arrested for molesting a 14-year-old girl, on Saturday. The incident related to the case occurred a month ago.

Published: 24th October 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old man was arrested for molesting a 14-year-old girl, on Saturday. The incident related to the case occurred a month ago. Based on the complaint of the girl’s parents, the rural police arrested Rakesh, of Marathur, Kalloorkkad.

According to the police, the girl was given a cell phone to attend online classes by the man she had acquainted through Instagram. They reportedly met a couple of times during the last six months.

“However, the accused forced her to drink alcohol mixed with a cold drink when they met last time. When she fell unconscious, he molested her,” said police.The incident came to light when the girl narrated the trauma to her parents. Meanwhile, the accused absconded after the incident. “A special team was constituted to nab the accused,” said a police officer.

