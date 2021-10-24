STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure free flow of water through backwaters: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to take necessary steps to remove the sedimentation as far as possible to ensure free flow of water through the backwaters.

Published: 24th October 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to take necessary steps to remove the sedimentation as far as possible to ensure free flow of water through the backwaters. “It is an undisputed fact that Kochi and its neighbouring areas did not experience much flooding until now. However, we are still awaiting the next monsoon which, by all accounts, is likely to hit the state in the next few days,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The presence of large debris has led to the formation of something like a bund in the Vaduthala area. Suspicion has been impelled as to whether this was the wastage from the construction of the Vallarpadom container terminal, or if this was on the account of some subsequent phenomenon.

The contractor for the project submitted that they had removed all the debris from the work site before they were paid their final bills by the Railway Nigam Ltd. The company also pointed out certain provisions of the contract, which mandated that such bills will be cleared only when the worksite, including the canal, is cleared.

The state government took a contrary stand and said no work was conducted in that area after the year 2010, and that the contractor company themselves had conceded before the court that they would clear the area and restore it to its original position.

