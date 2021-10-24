STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangsters who stabbed Kanjoor resident arrested

A day after a 38-year-old man, Reji, of Kuzhiparambil, Kanjoor, was brutally stabbed by a two-member gang, the police on Saturday arrested the gang members from a hideout near Mattoor.

Pushparaj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a 38-year-old man, Reji, of Kuzhiparambil, Kanjoor, was brutally stabbed by a two-member gang, the police on Saturday arrested the gang members from a hideout near Mattoor. Pushparaj, 38, of Chovvara, and Jino, 24, of Puthiyedam, were arrested by the police during an early morning drive. On Thursday morning, the gang had stabbed Reji, a Kanjoor resident, after stopping his motorcycle on the road.

Though the police could identify the gang members on the first day of the incident itself, the duo fled the scene and took shelter in Aluva. “Ever since the gang fled the scene, we have been tracking their movements with the help of cyber police and our sources.

On Friday night, we got information that they had taken shelter near Mattoor. We planned an early morning operation and nabbed them,” said a police officer. Unfortunately, the duo unleashed an attack on Reji after he reportedly made some comments at the funeral of Sabu, an acquaintance of the gang members. “This infuriated the gang members. Following this, they planned an attack on the victim when he came out of his house, “said the officer.

Meanwhile, the condition of Reji, who is admitted to Kottayam Medical College, continues to be critical as he suffered multiple stab injuries to his chest. “We are also probing if there is anyone else behind the murder attempt,” said the police.

Meanwhile, two back-to-back attacks in the district have put the police on their toes. A 24-year-old youth who was a member of Haritha Karma Sena suffered multiple injuries after a man named Ashique stabbed him near Kaloor.

