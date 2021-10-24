Two lives lost, three injured in bike mishap in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A careless ride by three youngsters together on a motorcycle turned deadly with two persons killed and three injured after three bikes got involved in a mishap in the city late on Friday night. Anish, 26, of Kottakallil, Malappuram, and Edward, 47, a retired Navy officer, of Kummanattu Veettil, Elamakkara, have been identified as the deceased.

The accident occurred on KP Vallon Road, Kadavanthra, when the motorcycle in which Anish was riding along with his two friends lost control and collided with two other bikes. The motorcycle was heading towards Kadavanthra side, said police.

“Local residents who arrived at the spot soon after the accident rushed Anish and Edward to a private hospital nearby but their lives could not be saved,” said a police officer. Aron Jacob, a resident of Kadavanthra, Ananthu, a resident of Konthuruthi, and Thomas Benny, a Navy officer and resident of Elamakkara, who sustained injuries are admitted to various hospitals in the city. Of these, the condition of Ananthu is serious, said hospital sources.

While Edward, who came to meet his friends, was returning home along with his friend Thomas on his scooter, Joseph Thomas, another friend of the duo, was accompanying them in another two-wheeler. During this time, the high-end motorcycle collided with Edward’s scooter and then with Joseph’s two-wheeler. The three persons were thrown onto the road in the impact of the collision. Thomas, the pillion rider, sustained fractures on his leg in the accident, said police. Edward is survived by wife and two children. Anish, who completed an aluminium fabrication course, was working in Kochi.

The police completed the inquest proceedings and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of General Hospital for conducting post-mortem. City traffic police registered a case and an inquiry is on. “We will examine the CCTV footage in the area to know how the mishap occurred. Statements were collected from those who sustained only minor injuries,” said an officer with city traffic police.