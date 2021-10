By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Sunday, October 24, 2021, reported 1,481 new Covid cases and 676 recoveries. As many as eight health workers tested positive on the day while the sources of infection of nine people could not be traced.

Most of the cases were reported from Thrikkakara (57) and Tripunithura (54). The test positivity rate stood at 11.74 per cent on the day. As of Sunday, the district has 12,510 active cases.