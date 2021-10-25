Monson’s makeup man held over abuse of minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch special team probing the cheating cases against conman Monson Mavunkal has arrested his personal makeup man, Joshy, on charges of allegedly abusing a minor girl sexually. Joshy was arrested from Kochi on Sunday, October 24, 2021, based on the statements of the victim that he also abused her besides Monson, who has already been booked in the case. He was later produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Forest officials examining the bones

suspected to be of blue whale, recovered

from the house of Monson Mavunkal’s

friend at Vazhakala | A Sanesh

One more staffer of Monson could also be arrested in the case, said a source. In the complaint alleging sexual harassment, the victim had told the Crime Branch that Monson had installed hidden cameras at the cosmetology treatment centre that functioned at his house in Kaloor. The Crime Branch will soon approach the court seeking to record his arrest in the sexual harassment case.

According to the police, the sexual abuse occurred on various occasions in 2019 when the victim visited Monson’s rented house in Kaloor after being promised financial assistance for college admission. The abuse happened when the victim was a minor. She was looking for college admission after completing Plus-II. She was abused several times by Monson.

As he was an influential person with close connection to politicians and bureaucrats, the family was scared to give a complaint then. It was only after his arrest, the family have come forward with the complaint, the police said. The Ernakulam North Police registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act and handed over the inquiry to the Crime Branch.

Suspected blue whale bones seized

In another development, the forest department seized two bones suspected to be of blue whale, which

were in the possession of Monson. The bones were recovered from his friend’s residence at Vazhakala. “These materials were displayed in Monson’s museum-like house at Kaloor. However, they were shifted from there after his arrest. Following this, a flying squad under Kodanad DFO carried out a search and seized them. The bones will be sent for a detailed examination,” said a forest department official.