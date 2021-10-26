STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diabetes and Covid

If someone with diabetes develops a viral infection, it can be difficult to manage it due to their unsteady blood glucose levels. Being extra cautious is the only way forward

Diabetes

Representational Image

By Dr Edwin J George
Express News Service

KOCHI: If someone with diabetes develops a viral infection, it can be difficult to manage it due to their unsteady blood glucose levels. Being extra cautious is the only way forward

What can you do?

  • Regular monitoring helps avoid complications caused by high or low blood glucose
  • If you develop flu-like symptoms such as increased body temperature, cough, (difficulty breathing), consult your doctor immediately
  • Have plenty of water
  • Make sure to have a good supply of diabetes medications 
  • Ensure a balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, fully cooked beans, milk and eggs.
  • Exercise at least 45 minutes to 1 hour daily
  • Breathing exercises, yoga, reducing stress 
    To keep your family safe:
  • Cover your nose and mouth with a mask whenever you leave the house.
  • Wash your hands frequently, especially before feeding or caring for a vulnerable person.
  • Maintain social distancing outside and even with people who visit the house.

Living with diabetes can be difficult and the global outbreak of coronavirus has added new challenges, and uncertainties. But, vaccination against this virus has shown a ray of hope! Let’s collectively put extra effort to overcome this situation.

The author is an associate professor Of Internal Medicine, Consultant In Diabetes Medicine & Critical Care at Amala Institute Of Medical Sciences, Thrissur

