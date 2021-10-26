STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of facilities at emergency wing in MCH

The lack of essential trauma and emergency care facilities at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital is causing inconvenience to patients.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:37 AM

MBBS exam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lack of essential trauma and emergency care facilities at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital is causing inconvenience to patients. Members of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement have sent a letter to Health Minister Veena George on Monday seeking her immediate intervention in the issue. 

“The emergency department at the MCH does not have ICU facilities, enough beds or an operation theatre. The money allotted from the plan fund has not yet been utilised for renovation,” said Dr N K Sanil Kumar, member, Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement. 

