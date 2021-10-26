Putting his thoughts together

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Freelance journalist T Arunkumar used the lockdown days to make use of his writing skills. The Thiruvananthapuram native’s second book Thadavu Chaadiya Vaaku, a compilation of his thoughts from lockdown days, was published by Logos Books Private Limited. It includes many popular articles he published online and in print, including TNIE’s Samakalika Malayalam magazine.

The book is divided into three sections — pandemic and related topics, books he read during the lockdown and movies from his watchlist. The Anangathe Irikunna Ana is all about the life he spent in seclusion. “It was inspired by the Chinese film ‘An Elephant Sitting Still’ directed by Hu Bo. It narrates tales from the northern Chinese city of Manzhouli, where there is apparently an elephant that simply sits and ignores the world. The film touched my heart as I felt it interpreted our lives during the lockdown,” quips the writer.

“When I became busy as a journalist, I had ignored my passion for story writing. Lockdown helped me get back in touch with it. The publisher of Logos, Ajit, wanted me to put all my writings together,” says Arun who is also a scriptwriter.

Through his book, he takes the opportunity to present his opinions including those on the cancellation of the Meesha, the debut novel of Malayalam writer S Hareesh. The book also has several personal accounts too, like how the books of O V Vijayan influenced Arun to think wide. He also breaks down popular movies like Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau.