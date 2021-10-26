Vypeen fisherman awarded P V Thampy environmental prize

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24th P V Thampy memorial endowment award for environmental protection will be given to Murukesan, a fisherman hailing from Malipuram in Vypeen. According to the organisers, Murukesan is being honoured for his contributions to the conservation of the coastal ecosystem.

“He has been growing and planting mangroves along the coasts. He has to date planted and nurtured 40,000 saplings,” said the organisers. Elaborating on the award, the organisers said, “The award has been constituted in remembrance of journalist and environmentalist P V Thampy. The endowment comprises a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento.”

“For the past 23 years, the award has been recognising ordinary people for their extraordinary work in the area of environment protection. Murukesan planted and nurtured more than twenty thousand casuarinas trees on the sea coast. Conservation of Olive Ridley turtles is also carried out in Vypeen under his leadership,” said the organisers. The award function will be held in November in Kochi in adherence to the Covid protocol.