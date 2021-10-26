STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vypeen fisherman awarded P V Thampy environmental prize

He was recognised for his efforts to conserve coastal ecosystems

Published: 26th October 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24th P V Thampy memorial endowment award for environmental protection will be given to Murukesan, a fisherman hailing from Malipuram in Vypeen. According to the organisers, Murukesan is being honoured for his contributions to the conservation of the coastal ecosystem.

“He has been growing and planting mangroves along the coasts. He has to date planted and nurtured 40,000 saplings,” said the organisers. Elaborating on the award, the organisers said, “The award has been constituted in remembrance of journalist and environmentalist P V Thampy. The endowment comprises a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento.” 

“For the past 23 years, the award has been recognising ordinary people for their extraordinary work in the area of environment protection. Murukesan planted and nurtured more than twenty thousand casuarinas trees on the sea coast. Conservation of Olive Ridley turtles is also carried out in Vypeen under his leadership,” said the organisers. The award function will be held in November in Kochi in adherence to the Covid protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp