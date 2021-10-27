Accidents rampant at Container Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parking for goods trucks has always been a problem in Kochi. When it comes to container roads, the matter is even worse. While several plans have been mooted in the past decade to resolve this, none materialised. Alleging exorbitant rates at parking lots, drivers are resorting to illegal parking once again.

Despite repeated pleas from commuters, the parking of goods lorries along the stretch continues. “We have been witnessing numerous accidents all these years and most of them involve two-wheelers. Many of these lorries are left there without parking lights turned on and they consume a sizeable part of the main roads. Many motorists ram into them at night. Along with illegal parking, the dysfunctional streetlights are also making life difficult for commuters on the stretch,” said Manu V S, a resident of Pizhala.

According to drivers, more than 2,000 trucks and trailers are operating out of Vallarpadam Container Terminal and almost 1,800 of them visit the port daily. These vehicles have to wait for several hours to enter the terminal. As there is no parking space inside, they are forced to park by the roadside.

Meanwhile, trade union coordination committee members said official apathy is the prime reason for this continuing ordeal. “The conciliatory meeting convened by former Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran decided to denotify the 10-acre land under the Port Trust and develop it as a parking terminal. The meeting was convened as the truck owners launched an indefinite strike demanding a parking facility. Now, after four years, there is no talk about the proposal. The officials tactically sabotaged it,” said Charles George, convenor, Container Monitoring Committee.

Yard operators said despite offering reasonable rates, parking terminals are running into losses. “Arpith yard which could harbour 80 lorries at a time was shutdown a year ago. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the arrival of lorries has come down to 50. On weekends, however, the numbers are higher. We cannot reduce the operational charge as we are already struggling to meet daily expenses. Instead of resorting to illegal parking on roads, lorry owners should support us and work with us,” said Mevin D’Silva, manager, Vegam Logitech services.

SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight is a space for Kochiites to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com