All hands on deck

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At the age of 18, Murshida Shana secured a record to her name for her interesting skill set. The self-taught artist entered the India Book of Records for drawing five portraits of the Tamil actor Suriya. She drew different characters played by the actor using both her hands at the same time, and that too within 25 minutes.

Murshida has been drawing portraits of celebrities, specifically in stencil art for the last three years. “I didn’t draw Suriya’s portraits aiming for the record. When I saw many making records with their skills, I also wanted to etch my name on the India Book of Records. That’s how I decided to send the work of a person whom I adore the most,” she says. The actor himself took her work to his social media page and appreciated the youngster’s unique artistic skill.

Though the Calicut-native is a right hand by birth, she could switch to the left also since childhood. “I practised writing with two hands for fun in school and continued the same for a long time. Then I tried whether I could draw with my left hand, interestingly I could do that too,” she adds. Murshida decided to invest more time in art during the lockdown. Sticking A4 sheets onto the wall she concentrates on both her hands and draws accordingly. Eventually, Murshida’s collection began to grow. “So far, I have done more than 30 celebrity portraits. Once, I drew 12 portraits using both hands at one go,” she says.

Murshida started drawing since she was in Class V. “My sister used to draw mehendi on many people, once I learned the process people started approaching me. I still continue doing mehendi,” she says. The youngster is also an expert in craft works and calligraphies, especially Arabic calligraphy. She sells her works through her venture @ _.artpassion._

Other than portraits Murshida has proven her skills in landscapes and can draw several subjects using both hands. “I always wanted to make my parents proud. Seeing them beaming with pride makes this win even more special,” she adds. Murshida now eyes the Asia Book of Records by drawing artform using hands and legs at the same time.