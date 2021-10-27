STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bribe demand: Kerala HC seeks report on action against cops

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on suo motu proceedings based on newspaper reports.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the city police commissioner to file a report on action taken against police officers, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing two daughters of a family from Delhi residing in Kochi from children’s home.

The court also directed District Legal Services Authority, to depute a competent woman officer to talk to the family as well as the girls and ascertain their views particularly on whether the latter will like to be with the family or otherwise.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on suo motu proceedings based on newspaper reports. The reports pointed out that the migrant family alleged that the police had let off one of the accused who sexually abused their daughter in Delhi and that their sons were booked in false cases. 

