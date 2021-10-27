STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The birth of a model

Cinematographer-photographer Mahadevan Thampi, who is known for his unique photoshoot concepts with the common man, is making headlines again with his new work, ‘delivery boy to model’

Published: 27th October 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a normal sunny day for 48-year-old Viju Narayan when he went to Mahadevan Thampi’s house in Ernakulam to deliver food. Mahadevan noticed Viju’s grey beard and nicely combed long locks tucked inside the helmet and face mask. The photographer in Thampi was delighted to meet his new model. The transformation of Viju to a stylish model was quick.

“I requested Viju to remove his helmet and masks and I found he was a man in his late 40s. His facial features resembled of prolific singer Hariharan and late veteran actor and playwright P Balachandran. When requested him to do a photoshoot with me, he was surprised but later agreed.  My team then gave a makeover for him. Make-up artist and personal stylist Sameer also worked with us,” says Mahadevan.

Mahadevan dedicated the photoshoot to delivery executives, who were working tirelessly during the pandemic outbreak. The lensman has been coming up with many unique photoshoots with thecommon people. Recently, Aasmaan, a Rajasthani street vendor and Cyril Xavier, who suffers from down syndrome, became his models. “Common people, unlike models and actors, are not informed on how to pose. Creating costumes for them and choosing new angles and concepts that suit them turn into an exploration of my camera skills,” says Mahadevan.

For Viju, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, the photo shoot was the best thing that happened to him for a long time. Viju had to drop his education while he was pursuing his second-year bachelor’s in B.Com as his father died due to a cardiac arrest. “My hometown is in Alappuzha.

As my father was employed in Mumbai, we were settled there. I became the sole breadwinner of the family after his sudden death. I had worked in big MNC’s including Wipro. But due to some family issues, we came back to Kochi six years ago. The private firm I worked in went into debt and later I found a living as an Amazon supplier. But the first flood in 2018 swept off my entire goods making me jobless again. For the past six months, I have been working as a food delivery executive with Swiggy. I am trying to build a life again now,” says Viju.

The photoshoot made him a celebrity among other delivery executives in the city. “I was not confident when Mahadevan conveyed his idea. I have never found any moment for fun in my life since the death of my father. I must thank Mahadevan and his team as they gave me a morale boost. My mother and wife were also shocked to see the transformation photos,” adds Viju who has even received a film offer after the photoshoot.

