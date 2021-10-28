STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applications invited for Federal Bank scholarship

Students applying for the scholarship should have secured admission under merit in government, aided or government recognised self-financing colleges during the academic year 2021-22.

Federal Bank in Delhi.

Federal Bank. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

The Federal Bank has invited applications for the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2021-22. The scholarship is instituted in memory of the founder of the bank, K P Hormis.

Students applying for the scholarship should have secured admission under merit in government, aided or government recognised self-financing colleges during the academic year 2021-22. Courses eligible for the scholarship are MBBS, Engineering, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture including BSc (Hons) Co-operation and Banking with Agriculture Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities and MBA. The annual family income of the applicant should be below Rs 3,00,000. Children of armed forces personnel who gave up their life for the nation will be considered under a separate channel and the family income stipulation is not applicable to students falling under this category.

Students frrom Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the scholarship. 
One seat in each discipline will be kept aside for physically challenged students.

