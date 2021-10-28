STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man goes on strike after bank freezes his account

The dramatic scenes unfolded when Thoppumpady native Biju P came to withdraw money.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 12:30 PM

Biju P protesting in front of the bank.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding the release of money credited in his savings account after the bank authorities allegedly blocked his account, a workshop owner staged a single-man protest in front of the MG Road main branch of the Central Bank of India on Wednesday. The dramatic scenes unfolded when Thoppumpady native Biju P came to withdraw money.

But, bank authorities said the money could be released only if he produced documents. Then, Biju began a hunger strike outside the bank. “I have been facing a severe financial crunch. At this juncture, the amount of `20 lakh in my account was a huge relief. However, I have been coming here for the past 10 days to get the amount and they kept on refusing it,” said Biju.

Later, the manager apparently assured Biju that he would be issued a sum of `14 lakh. When contacted, bank officials said the issue was settled. Biju confirmed that the authorities assured him that the money would be released.

