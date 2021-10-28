Section of clergy not to accept Synod diktat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of clergymen of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese have decided not to accept the imposition of the “unilateral decision” of the Syro-Malabar Church Synod regarding the mode of celebrating Holy Mass. A resolution on this was adopted by the clergy at a meeting here.

“The decision has been made with no prior consultation with the bishops, clergy or the faithful. We are fully aware of the constitution of the Second Vatican Council on sacred liturgy which states that while undertaking liturgical reforms, rigid uniformity is never to be imposed ‘on matters that do not involve the faith or the good of the whole community’ (SC 37),” said the clergy in a statement.