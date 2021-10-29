Aster Medcity launches specialised treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cryoablation is the most innovative and successful way to restore a normal heartbeat after it is interrupted by abnormal electrical pathways that lead to stroke and other heart failures. The

catheter is passed through a blood vessel in the patient’s leg and is routed to the heart using advanced imaging technology. Nitrous oxide gas is infused into a cry balloon which cools the tissue and produces intracardiac ablation lesions. The advantage of this treatment is that the process is completed with the help of a balloon at a low temperature so that no other cells are damaged. The patient can return home the next day.

The first cryoablation was performed on a 53-year-old woman from Valanchari, Malappuram, who was in an extremely critical condition with water in her chest due to an abnormal heartbeat. Dr Praveen Sreekumar, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Aster Medicity, said this minimally invasive procedure is painless and completely safe compared to other heart surgeries. After this innovative treatment process, most patients can avoid medication.

“Patients who undergo this procedure with an accurate diagnosis at an early stage are less likely to have a recurrence of the disease,” he said. This treatment is used in patients with arrhythmia with an abnormal heartbeat. Irregular heartbeat occurs when the nerves in the heart malfunction. Over time, this can lead to blood clots in the heart, leading to life-threatening strokes and other related heart problems and physical conditions.

These patients are usually given blood thinners. In severe cases, treatments, including pacemakers, may be prescribed, but this is not a permanent solution. Aster Medicity is one of the first centers in the country to successfully introduce Cryoablation therapy.