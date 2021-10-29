STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pokkali Harvest Festival begins in Kadamakkudy

Various events will be held as part of the fest, including a guided tour, kayaking activities.

(File photo: MK Ashok Kumar | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Panchayat and Kadamakkudy Grama panchayat, in association with organic farmers, aquafarm owners and village tour operators, kick-started the four-day harvest festival at Kadamakhudy on Thursday. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden inaugurated the event. Along with students of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, he harvested the Pokkali yield. “Kadamakkudy Island has a huge tourism potential which can be brought to the forefront through such festivals. This will boost the appeal of the area and turn it into a major tourist spot in the district,” said Hibi. 

Edappally block panchayat president Treesa Manuel inaugurated the logo of Kadamakudi Village Fest. Adishakti summer school, a platform promoting tribal students pursuing graduation and post-graduation, also participated in the festival. Over 20 students performed a folk song on harvesting to entertain the farmers.

Various events will be held as part of the fest, including a guided tour, kayaking activities. Food stalls will be set up   and operate between 4pm and 8pm. Food prepared by homemakers using their local recipes. The aim is to empower women on the island and provide them with steady income. During the festival, Pokkali will be harvested from morning till noon. 

Boating is also available for those wishing to enjoy the beauty of Kadamakudy Island. Kadamakkudy grama panchayat president Mary Vincent, vice-president Vipin Raj and Shilpa K Thomas, agriculture officer, participated in the event. 

