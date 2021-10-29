Three decades of land acquisition 

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: People living in and around Chilavannoor bund road find it hard to believe that GCDA could not acquire 22 cents of land from fewer than 10 owners in almost 30 years! The residents have been awaiting the expansion of bund road, which could run parallel road to the Sahodaran Ayyappan road, thereby easing traffic on the latter road.

The 4.6km road between Vyttila and Panampilly Nagar was initiated by the corporation and handed over to the GCDA. However, after the bridge was constructed, the bund road expansion hit a roadblock owing to land acquisition issues. The properties that are to be acquired belong to six individuals and a church, all of whom have agreed to relocate, provided they get reasonable compensation.

Antony, one of the owners who runs a vehicle workshop, said that they are trapped under the project that has been dragging on indefinitely. “For years, we have been unable to carry out any transaction or build anything new. Five years ago, we said we should get `10 lakh per cent as compensation, which was the market rate. The GCDA then showed a property near the passport office for four owners to relocate.

However, we later learnt that the land was sold to a different party. During the recent assembly poll, they again promised that everything would be sorted in three months. But nothing happened,” he said. V R Thambi, president of the residents association in the area, said GCDA’s financial crunch is hampering the project. “Many meetings have taken place with the officials and landowners. None of the owners is against the acquisition,” added Thambi. GCDA authorities were unavailable to comment.