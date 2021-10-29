STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Three decades of land acquisition 

The 4.6km road between Vyttila and Panampilly Nagar was initiated by the corporation and handed over to the GCDA.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The dead-end of the Chilavannoor bund road near Thykoodam | Arun Angela

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: People living in and around Chilavannoor bund road find it hard to believe that GCDA could not acquire 22 cents of land from fewer than 10 owners in almost 30 years! The residents have been awaiting the expansion of bund road, which could run parallel road to the Sahodaran Ayyappan road, thereby easing traffic on the latter road.

The 4.6km road between Vyttila and Panampilly Nagar was initiated by the corporation and handed over to the GCDA. However, after the bridge was constructed, the bund road expansion hit a roadblock owing to land acquisition issues. The properties that are to be acquired belong to six individuals and a church, all of whom have agreed to relocate, provided they get reasonable compensation.

Antony, one of the owners who runs a vehicle workshop, said that they are trapped under the project that has been dragging on indefinitely. “For years, we have been unable to carry out any transaction or build anything new. Five years ago, we said we should get `10 lakh per cent as compensation, which was the market rate. The GCDA then showed a property near the passport office for four owners to relocate.

However, we later learnt that the land was sold to a different party. During the recent assembly poll, they again promised that everything would be sorted in three months. But nothing happened,” he said. V R Thambi, president of the residents association in the area, said GCDA’s financial crunch is hampering the project. “Many meetings have taken place with the officials and landowners. None of the owners is against the acquisition,” added Thambi. GCDA authorities were unavailable to comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilavannoor bund road
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp