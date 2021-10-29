STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vatican sends missive to bishops on Holy Mass dispute

According to a Church source, in the letter the Cardinal has requested the local eparchs to submit a report answering a set of questions.

KOCHI: After receiving multiple complaints from a section of the clergy and laity regarding the Syro-Malabar Church synod’s decision to change the mode of celebrating the Holy Mass (from facing the laity to facing the altar), the Holy See at the Vatican responded by sending a letter to the diocese heads. The head of the Oriental Congregation for the Eastern Churches Cardinal Leonardo Sandri sent the missive to each bishop of Syro-Malabar Church. 

According to a Church source, in the letter the Cardinal has requested the local eparchs to submit a report answering a set of questions. The Cardinal has also sought information on the mode of celebration of the Holy Mass in each parish and community of the diocese.

