Man who fled after stealing Rs one lakh in cash, bike from bakery nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 32-year-old man who fled with an amount of Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle from a bakery at Kizhakkambalam was arrested by the police on Friday. Prasad, a Thrissur native who was working in the bakery over the past one month, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the shop owner. Though he went absconding after the incident, the police arrested him in Perumbavoor.

Prasad had reportedly conducted a similar operation from another shop at Kizhakkambalam. “His modus operandi is to earn the trust of shop owners and then steal their valuables. He followed this pattern in both of these cases,” an officer said. The police have also recovered a mobile phone he stole from a lodge near Aluva.