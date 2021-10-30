STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pet portraits! Anushree from Tirur loves capturing happy dogs in frames

Anushree, who hails from Tirur, Malappuram, runs an entrepreneurial venture 'Prapthvi' where she sells home decors, fabric jewellery and sarees.

Published: 30th October 2021 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs

The portraits are available in three sizes — small, medium and large.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you come across portraits of pets? That adorable pose your dog makes frozen on canvas for eternity sounds like a great idea if you are a pet parent. Pets are family and they definitely deserve a frame like that. Anushree A is your go-to person for this. 

Anushree, who hails from Tirur, Malappuram, runs an entrepreneurial venture ‘Prapthvi’ where she sells home decors, fabric jewellery and sarees. It was her unending love for dogs that made her think about making pet portraits. Her first attempt was capturing her pet dog ‘Dora’ on canvas. “My husband and I love dogs. One day, my husband suggested I try creating a portrait of Dora. We didn’t think about taking it up as a venture then. When I shared the portrait on social media, I got many requests from people to paint their pets,” says Anushree. She occasionally makes human portraits too!

Pet parents from across the state now contact her to even make portraits These include creating pet portraits of dogs that passed away too. Anushree uses myriad tones and hues to make the portraits. “It is difficult to get the right shade and so you have to mix a lot of colours. For me, that is also the exciting part. I love playing with colours. While capturing animals on the frame, I get to experiment with the strokes and colour mixing,” she says. Her portraits come in wooden canvas which adds a rare lustre and charm to the portraits. 

She likes to focus on the pet’s eyes. “Especially for dogs, it is all in their eyes. So I make it as lively as possible,” says Anushree who uses an acrylic medium for her work. The portraits are available in three sizes — small, medium and large. All one needs to do is share a good quality picture of the pet with Anushree. 

Each dog is different, even if they are of the same breed, she says. “Some pet parents tell me specific marks on their pets and these are all woven into the painting. Creating pet portraits gives a rare sense of joy and satisfaction to me. Dogs are such cute beings and drawing them makes me feel good,” says Anushree. 

