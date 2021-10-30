Sugar export fraud: Mumbai woman 'kingpin', says Kerala police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The investigation into a mega sugar export fraud, in which a city-based exporter was duped of Rs 1 crore, revealed that a Mumbai-based woman was the alleged kingpin of the massive fraud. The police submitted the case details when accused Archana Bahulekar, 46, of Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, moved an anticipatory bail plea before the sessions court.

“We have already arrested two other accused in the case who are out on bail now. The investigation revealed that this Mumbai-based woman is the key conspirator,” an officer said. Mrunnal Divedhya and his wife Kajal Mrunnal, both hailing from Chandrapur near Surat in Gujarat, are the two already been arrested in the case, it emerged.

The court declined anticipatory bail to the Mumbai woman in the wake of strong objection from police who submitted the probe details. “It is clear from the prosecution records that third accused (Archana) was the kingpin of the fraud, perpetrated in connection with a transaction related to export business of the complainant, causing a loss to the tune of `1 crore (to the complainant). The accused persons are said to have resorted to forgery and fabrication of false evidence by cheating the complainant and engaging in criminal misappropriation,” the court said in its October 25 order.

The police said that the case was registered against the Gujarati couple and Mumbai woman under IPC Sections 406, 420, 468 and 471, after the owner of Hexagon Trading Corporation, an export-import company, lodged the complaint. According to him, he had received an order for export of 12,500 Metric Tonnes of ICUMAS 45 grade sugar from Brazil to Ghana.

As he was on the lookout for suppliers to source the sugar, the accused, owners of Kajal Agro Foods, managed to convince him that they will provide the required quantity of sugar and entered into an online agreement for the same on January 4, 2021. He also paid an advance amount of `1 crore, which was credited to the account of the accused.

He submitted that the accused forged a bill to convince him that the quantity of sugar was shipped to Ghana. They also fabricated fake bank records of the transaction. When the exporter became aware of the fraud and demanded his money back, the accused issued a cheque for the amount. However, there was not enough money in their bank account.