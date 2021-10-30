Unscientific U-turns choking roads in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A few months ago, a new U-turn was created near the Deshabhimani Junction on the Banerji Road. The move, which experts have termed unscientific, was allegedly carried out by the public works department (PWD) in collusion with the city police. Criticism is rising that neither traffic flow pattern nor safety aspect was taken into consideration before the U-turn was created. It is also alleged that the decision was made to serve the interests of certain influential persons.

This is not an isolated case. Several U-turns on city roads have been created thus. The stretch between Palarivattom and the High Court junction is one such, bearing the burden of multiple U-turns. Among the city’s busiest, the stretch is hardly four-km-long but has 17 U-turns. The New Indian Express’ analysis of the U-turns on the Banerji Road has revealed that many of them have been constructed unscientifically. And they are not only creating traffic chaos but also putting the lives of motorists at risk. The width is insufficient for vehicles to cross over to the other side of the road.

“We spend more than five minutes waiting to make a U-turn from the Kaloor bus station to enter the road leading to the Palarivattom side. The Palarivattom-High Court junction stretch is one of the most congested,” said a private bus driver. According to road safety experts, not a single U-turn in the city has been constructed after proper study and planning. “Not just the Banerji Road, several other roads don’t have scientific U-turns. Most of them are constructed to serve the personal interests of some people,” said B J Antony, former senior deputy transport commissioner, Ernakulam.

Another factor that exacerbates the chaos is the illegal parking adjacent to these openings. “U-turns are possible only on wide roads that have a different lane to guarantee the free movement of traffic on high-speed lanes,” said Nebu Abraham, a structural engineer and the managing director of the civil engineering magazine Construction Philosophy.

George John, expert advisor, District Road Safety Council, said traffic calming measures have to be implemented in the city. “Since we have space constraints, aspects like road markings, proper signal systems, and lane trafficking can help improve the situation,” he said. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Dongre, DCP, Ernakulam, said the Banerji Road stretch will be inspected. “Unscientific U-turns that pose a threat to the lives of motorists will be removed,” she said.