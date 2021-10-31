Cops issue alert about phone snatching gang in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have alerted the public regarding numerous mobile snatching incidents reported in recent months. City police have posted a testimonial video on its Facebook page asking the public to be cautious about mobile snatching gangs.

“A person recently alerted us about the mobile snatching attempt he faced a few months ago. This prompted us to make the public aware of such gangs operating in the city as well as in other parts of the state. The message is to sensitise people not to hand over mobile phones to unknown persons who approach them under the guise of making an emergency call,” a police official.

In the video, the Kochi resident narrated that while travelling to Punalur, he stopped at Changanassery for a break. He was approached by two youths on a bike who sought mobile phone for making a call to his mother. One of the youths claimed that his mother was arriving at the Changanassery railway station and he forgot to take his mobile phone. However, growing suspicious about the behaviour of the duo, the narrator in the video gave a mobile phone after taking the ignition key of the youth’s bike.

One of the youths made a call and returned the mobile phone before leaving the place. However, due to suspicion, the narrator made the call to the previously dialled number and a lady picked the phone. However, when the lady realised that it was not the youth who had made the phone call, she turned off the mobile phone.

“After a few months, when I was in Tripunithura, I noticed two youths asking mobile phone of person to make an emergency call. When I reached them, I realised that it was the same two youngsters who had asked mobile phone from me at Changanassery. I asked the person not to hand over the mobile. Seeing this, the youths left the place. When I was trying to notice the registration number of the bike, the pillion rider twisted the number plate,” he narrated in the video.