STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cops issue alert about phone snatching gang in Kochi

Kochi police post testimonial video on its Facebook page to sensitise people not to hand over phones to strangers

Published: 31st October 2021 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have alerted the public regarding numerous mobile snatching incidents reported in recent months. City police have posted a testimonial video on its Facebook page asking the public to be cautious about mobile snatching gangs.

“A person recently alerted us about the mobile snatching attempt he faced a few months ago. This prompted us to make the public aware of such gangs operating in the city as well as in other parts of the state. The message is to sensitise people not to hand over mobile phones to unknown persons who approach them under the guise of making an emergency call,” a police official.

In the video, the Kochi resident narrated that while travelling to Punalur, he stopped at Changanassery for a break. He was approached by two youths on a bike who sought mobile phone for making a call to his mother. One of the youths claimed that his mother was arriving at the Changanassery railway station and he forgot to take his mobile phone. However, growing suspicious about the behaviour of the duo, the narrator in the video gave a mobile phone after taking the ignition key of the youth’s bike. 

One of the youths made a call and returned the mobile phone before leaving the place. However, due to suspicion, the narrator made the call to the previously dialled number and a lady picked the phone.  However, when the lady realised that it was not the youth who had made the phone call, she turned off the mobile phone. 

“After a few months, when I was in Tripunithura, I noticed two youths asking mobile phone of person to make an emergency call. When I reached them, I realised that it was the same two youngsters who had asked mobile phone from me at Changanassery. I asked the person not to hand over the mobile. Seeing this, the youths left the place. When I was trying to notice the registration number of the bike, the pillion rider twisted the number plate,” he narrated in the video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Police
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp