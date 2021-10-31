STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Law students held for manhandling nursing staff, cops in Kerala

The arrest of Neha Rose, 25, of ‘Kocheri’, Chittoor,  now staying on rent at Fort Kochi, and Mohammed Aslam, 23, of ‘Ayyambrath’, near NGO Quarters, Kakkanad, was recorded.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

They were remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two law students were arrested for allegedly manhandling a nursing staff of Community Health Centre (CHC), Kumbalangi, and police officers as well as obstructing the latter from discharging their duty.

Neha Rose

The arrest of Neha Rose, 25, of ‘Kocheri’, Chittoor,  now staying on rent at Fort Kochi, and Mohammed Aslam, 23, of ‘Ayyambrath’, near NGO Quarters, Kakkanad, was recorded on Saturday. They were remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

​The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Friday when the accused  arrived in a car at the health centre in an inebriated state and created a ruckus.

“They picked up an argument with the CHC staff, who enquired why they had turned up. Following this, the ASI and police officers posted at the outpost in Kumbalangi arrived there. The accused  then manhandled them without any provocation,” said an officer.

Police said that the duo was travelling in a car towards Arthunkal side when they made a stopover on the CHC premises.

“The accused created a panic situation,” said an officer, adding, both were in an inebriated state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp