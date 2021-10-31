Law students held for manhandling nursing staff, cops in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two law students were arrested for allegedly manhandling a nursing staff of Community Health Centre (CHC), Kumbalangi, and police officers as well as obstructing the latter from discharging their duty.

Neha Rose

The arrest of Neha Rose, 25, of ‘Kocheri’, Chittoor, now staying on rent at Fort Kochi, and Mohammed Aslam, 23, of ‘Ayyambrath’, near NGO Quarters, Kakkanad, was recorded on Saturday. They were remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

​The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Friday when the accused arrived in a car at the health centre in an inebriated state and created a ruckus.

“They picked up an argument with the CHC staff, who enquired why they had turned up. Following this, the ASI and police officers posted at the outpost in Kumbalangi arrived there. The accused then manhandled them without any provocation,” said an officer.

Police said that the duo was travelling in a car towards Arthunkal side when they made a stopover on the CHC premises.

“The accused created a panic situation,” said an officer, adding, both were in an inebriated state.