Councillors lash out at corp officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ruling and opposition councillors have come down heavily against corporation officials, alleging officials were not ready to listen to their suggestions and that they were being mistreated.

UDF councillor and former health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol said agents are ruling corporation offices. “Common people will have to undergo so much struggle if they go alone to the office. But this is not the situation if they are accompanied by an agent,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar directed the Additional Secretary to inquire into the complaints against Edappally zonal office. “If the complaints are found to be valid, action will be taken,” said the Mayor.