Fresh, eco-friendly milk for Kochi, packed with love from Palakkad!

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you concerned about the quality of milk that you and your family consume? Do you feel guilty each time you have to toss the plastic milk cover into a trash can? Fret not, here is a healthier alternative for you and the environment. TryOnce Agro Pvt Limited, a farmer collective from Palakkad, is launching door delivery of fresh milk in glass bottles from September 1 across Kochi. Led by Swaroop Kunnampully, a young organic farmer who won Karshaka Prathibha Award for best student farmer in the state, the collective has over 100 indigenous varieties of cows. They are expanding to Kochi with aid from the Ernakulam Organic Farming Cooperative Society.

“We have been following traditional methods of animal husbandry and getting fresh milk over the years. Instead of keeping them cramped up in farms, we let our cows wander through the fields, much like the old times. We also provide them with organic cattle feed. Once we source the milk from farmers under TryOnce Argo farmers society, we pasteurize the milk without practices like homogenizing or adulteration and pack it into glass bottles. We started on a pilot basis on August 17, but full-fledged services will begin Wednesday,” said Swaroop.

Packed in stylish thermal-insulated bags, the milk will be available in 500ml and 1000ml containers. The collective has already recruited few young delivery executives in Kochi. “We are following a zero-wastage concept. As normal milk delivery involves plastic bags, sterilising isn’t a possibility. Instead, we ensure that all bottles are sterilised and collect them from each household after use the next day. We are providing 500 ml and 1000 ml at `40 and `70 respectively, inclusive of the delivery charge,” said the 27-year-old M.Tech graduate.

The collective, which has several young farmers from qualified academic and professional backgrounds, is hoping to expand with indigenous products in future. “If we manage to get around 1,000 satisfied customers in three months, we are going to start providing fresh vegetables plucked from farms. We are hoping to launch a storage facility and an app-based delivery system soon,” added Swaroop.

For details and bookings, call: +919847887598

ALSO WATCH | American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other